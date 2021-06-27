Apple and medical devices: updated list

Apple has just updated a list that, although irrelevant to a large part of its users, is of vital importance to others. I am speaking, of course, of medical devices that, due to the presence of devices with magnets, can have their functioning affected. Something that can have tremendously harmful effects and, therefore, requires strict control. And it is enough to imagine the possible results of a smartphone or laptop interfering with the operation of a pacemaker or an implanted defibrillator in a person.

Aware of these risks, Apple has updated its entry regarding risks of magnetic interference, so that carriers of this type of device know which Apple products may, under certain circumstances, pose a problem. And I already warn you that the list is particularly extensive, as you will see below:

AirPods and Charging Cases AirPods and Charging Case AirPods and Wireless Charging Case AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case AirPods Max and Smart Case Apple Watch and Apple Watch Accessories Magnet Straps for Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Accessories for Apple Watch iPad and accessories iPad iPad mini iPad Air iPad Pro Smart Covers and Smart Folio for iPad iPad, Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio Magic Keyboard for iPad iPhone and MagSafe accessories iPhone 12 models MagSafe Mac accessories and Mac mini Mac accessories MacBook Air MacBook Pro iMac Apple Pro Display XDR Beats Beats Flex BeatsX PowerBeats Pro UrBeats3

The entry ends with the statement that other Apple products may also contain magnets, but “likely not to interfere with medical devices.”

Just a few weeks ago, the American Heart Association published a small study in which tested for potential interference from various devices with various implantable defibrillators and pacemakers, noting that 11 out of 11 out of 14 devices experienced interference when an iPhone 12 Pro Max was held close to the heart device (less than 1.5 cm), even when the medical device was still in the manufacturer’s sealed package.

The results of this study are in addition to another published earlier this year in the Heart Rhythm Journal, which indicated that iPhone 12 models can “potentially inhibit a patient’s life-saving therapy” due to magnetic interference with implantable medical devices. Three doctors in Michigan tested this interaction by holding an Apple smartphone close to a patient’s implantable cardioverter defibrillator, who immediately entered a “suspended” state during the test.

This is a problem that has no simple solution, since as a general rule all electronic devices have an image and generate magnetic fields. A) Yes, it is key that technology companies act as Apple has done, publishing and updating lists that indicate all electronic devices that can interfere with medical devices.