It’s time to share a Home remedy more for quickly rejuvenate and we couldn’t leave out one of our favorite drinks, apple and lemon juice which will help your skin increase its collagen production, resulting in a youthful, radiant and firm appearance.

The skin It is one of our most delicate organs due to the exposure it has to the sun, pollution and due to how sensitive it is to our food, therefore, taking care of it with home remedies like this apple juice with lemon to quickly rejuvenate will be an essential part of your routine beauty.

As you know, the fruit and vegetable juices are an excellent option for take care of our skinbecause they don’t fight the aging, wrinkles, expression lines and blemishes superficially, but at depth and it is the best.

In this case, the beauty tip is to use green apples, the one with the lowest sugar content, rich in fiber, with properties to transform the skin and also, help you control your weight and deflate your abdomen.

The other protagonist, the lemon, it is also widely used in home remedies to lighten the skin and keep it free of impurities, wrinkles and expression lines will have no chance if you stick to apple juice with lemon, in addition to a healthy food and adequate hydration, that is, drinking enough water.

The aging It is inevitable, but it can be delayed and fought if you have already seen signs of it in your body. Particularly the apple juice with lemon It is rich in vitamin E and ascorbic acid, which means that the collagen It will increase its level in your skin, fighting the flaccidity that comes with the passing of the years.

East fruit juice It has other benefits such as caring for your heart, tissue repair, prevents fat from accumulating in your liver and, due to its potassium content, improves the functioning of muscles, nerves and joints.

Apple and lemon juice to rejuvenate quickly. Pexels

How to prepare apple juice with lemon to quickly rejuvenate

The apple juice with lemon It is an alternative to other drinks such as green juices, citrus or red fruit juices for Take care of the skin, therefore you can alternate it without problem so as not to get angry of the same flavor. Prepare it following these instructions:

Ingredients

1 liter of water

5 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons of honey

4 green apples in pieces without seed

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preparation

Once the ingredients are ready, place them in your blender to mix them until you get a homogeneous juice. If the mixture seems thick you can add a little more water. Enjoy this drink in the morning before breakfast and repeat two or three times a week to observe the changes in your skin, everyone will ask what you did!