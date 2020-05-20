Apple and lemon juice to produce collagen and rejuvenate the skin. | Pexels

The vegetable and fruit juices they are an excellent Home remedy to nourish our body, but today we will focus on the largest organ of the human body with a rich apple and lemon juice to produce collagen and rejuvenate the skin.

Yes the fruit juices They have great benefits and that of apple, not to mention, many fear it for the sugar content, but this time we will use green apples for a better result because they are the least sweet. Have you heard of apple and lemon juice?

Although the apple by itself contains several benefits for the human body and is one of the most consumed fruits worldwide, with its own varieties we can create all kinds of recipes, the green being the preferred one in recipes of green juices and drinks for lose weight, deflate abdomen and more.

As such, the apple and lemon juice contains various properties for you Health, but particularly, its mix of ingredients helps your skin increase production of collagen, delaying any sign of aging and fighting the wrinkles or expression lines that you already have.

The apple juice with lemon will keep your skin flawless thanks to its high content of ascorbic acid, a key nutrient in the production of collagen. It is also rich in vitamin E, another great vitamin. benefit to the skin.

The apple juice with lemon It will also help you take care of the heart muscle and repair tissues of the cardiovascular system, it prevents the accumulation of fat in the liver, it is rich in potassium, which improves the functioning of muscles and nerves, it also improves the state of your joints.

By itself, the green apple It provides a great content of fiber to your body, thus it helps you to reduce appetite, to improve your digestion and it only has about 80 calories. Is it not then a great ally of your beauty?

Now, how to prepare the green apple juice with lemon to produce collagen and rejuvenate the skin?

Prepare this fruit juice It is very simple, it will be enough to gather the ingredients of the recipe and liquefy them. Here we explain it step by step:

Ingredients

1 liter of water

5 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of honey

4 green apples cored in pieces

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preparation

All you have to do is put all the ingredients in your blender and blend until the homogenous luzma mixture, if you want it thinner you can add more water. Enjoy this apple juice with lemon in the morning on an empty stomach and take it two or three times a week for best results.

Do not forget to supplement with a balanced diet and enough water throughout your day, so you will not only renew your skin but your entire figure.

