In an unprecedented move, Manzana Y Google have announced that are joining forces to create a tool that aims to track the spread of the coronavirus. Said system will be integrated in both iOS and Android, and will allow users to share data to health institutions through Bluetooth Low Energy and authorized applications. As they explain, their proposal intends that people can determine if they were exposed to a person with COVID-19.

Apple and Google will work together to provide a tool that alerts possible contact with infected

The project will be divided into various phases. The first of these will begin in May, and is intended provide an API (Application Programming Interface) for health organizations to use it in their own apps and allow interoperability between Android Y iOS.

In subsequent months, a system that tracks possible contacts with infected. The latter is a much more robust solution than an API, and will allow more individuals to participate by not depending on third-party apps or on whether the country / city where the user resides has developed an application of this type. In addition, the second phase opens doors to interact with a broader application ecosystem.

Apple and Google ensure that they are in contact with governments and interested parties, but always with an eye on maintaining the privacy of users. The two companies openly publish progress for anyone to consult.

How does it work?

Thanks to Bluetooth Low Energy technology, the tool can transmit an anonymous identity through its short wave signals to nearby devices, thus identifying who you were close to. When a person tests positive for COVID-19 and confirms it in an authorized application, automatically servers get their movements from the last 14 days and determine which people you were in contact with. These last will receive an alert that they were in contact with someone with coronavirus, giving them the opportunity to act on time. Of course, the tool will offer more information with the steps to follow.

However, it is important to clarify that its use it will be totally optional; It will be up to the user to activate its operation. In iOS it will be available through an update to the operating system, while Android will require a download from Google Play.

Apple and Google assure that your servers will be constantly updated to update their database of infected users, so that they can issue the alert in a timely manner. In the following image you can visually observe the operation of their system.

How will you guarantee privacy with the use of this tool?

Manzana Y Google they ensure that user privacy is an essential requirement in the development of the specification. That means:

User position is not required, any use of location will be optional. In the event that it is necessary to access the device’s geolocation, express consent will be required.

Unique proximity identifiers will change every 15 minutes, so it is useless to track a person using Bluetooth.

Unique proximity identifiers will only exist between devices and will not be uploaded to the cloud.

The user must decide if he wants to be part of the initiative.

The user must consent if he wants to be identified – anonymously, always – as a person who has COVID-19.

The message of union of Apple and Google

Companies have highlighted that governments and all kinds of organizations are teaming up to deal with the pandemicFor this reason, it was time to unify its forces and technologies:

“Around the world, governments and health authorities are working together to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect people and make society work again. Software developers are contributing by creating tools to help combat the virus and save lives. In that spirit of collaboration, Google and Apple are announcing a joint effort to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to support governments and health agencies to reduce the spread of the virus, with privacy and user safety at the heart of its design. “

“Everyone at Apple and Google believes there has never been a more important time to work together and solve one of the world’s biggest problems. Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments, and public health institutions, we hope to take advantage of the power of technology to help countries around the world to stop the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life. “

