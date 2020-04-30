The coronavirus has achieved an impossible: uniting Google and Apple. Staunch competitors for the smartphone market, the first with its Android operating system, which is integrated into phones of many brand names; and the second, with its famous iPhone, based on a radically opposite model, that of exclusivity, generating customer loyalty as few brands manage to convey. Between both firms, they occupy more than 99% of the world’s smartphones, therein lies their potential to universalize the fight against COVID-19.

The domain, in any case, is from Google, thanks to its openness to install itself on phones of various brands: dominates 81.7% of the market; 17.9% is for Apple, with 0.3 for Windows and 0.1 for Blackberry. Thus, the announcement made by Apple and Google is a joint tactic to universalize the applications of governments around the world that are aimed at locating positive for coronavirus.

These applications have been very successful, as in South Korea or Singapore, but their massive expansion is essential (in Singapore, it remained at 20% of the population). The agreement between both brands could mean that they expressly integrate an update in their respective operating systems for these applications to enter almost all the phones in the world, in collaboration with the respective governments.

These applications have an important weight, since they serve, in addition to helping diagnosis based on the symptoms that the patient himself expresses (which decongests the public health system), to geolocate positive cases and, thus, warn those around them that they may be infected. The technology already exists, what is missing now is to take it to every mobile phone on the globe; a mission in which Apple and Google will work side by side.