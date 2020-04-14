Humanity has gone through several moments of crisis. Solutions have not always been found, but in which they are most critical for violating the stability of human beings on Earth, is that union and a bond have been generated to get ahead.

Science is the perfect example of this, and it is demonstrated once again with the announcement that two of the largest technology companies in the world come together to develop tools that provide protection and security to people during the crisis caused by COVID-19. Is about Apple and Google, two giants who will work together, for the first time, in favor of humanity.

“Google and Apple announce that join forces to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, using Bluetooth technology that guarantees the privacy and security of users“They announced in a statement that marks a historic moment in the technology industry.

As we know, COVID-19 or coronavirus can be transmitted from closeness or contact between an infected person and other subjects. In this way, Google and Apple to launch system-level application programming interface (API) and technology to help carry out the tracking or searching for contacts.

Note: An API is a set of functions and protocols that can be used within other software.. If someone is developing a web app and needs an HTTP, they can ask for an API that already has the codes instead of doing them from scratch. Once available, you cannot add or make changes within the same API because it is already programmed in a way (and for security reasons).

Tracing or searching for contacts is a tool that was used heavily to control the spread of Ebola. A “Contact” is any person who has had contact with the virus, in this case COVID-19. In other words, contact searching is for detect individuals who are infected and very importantly, where they are.

In May, both companies will launch the API that will allow interoperability between Android and iOS devices. This API may allow information to be exchanged and used, this time, between devices that use an application from public health authorities. This is the use of official apps that would be available in each other’s app stores, the App Store and the Play Store.

In the following months, Apple and Google will work on a broader Bluetooth-based contact search platform. “This is a stronger solution than the API, and It will allow more individuals to participate, if they choose to, as well as facilitate interaction with a broader ecosystem of apps and authorities government health “, announced in the same statement.

The activated Bluetooth of the smartphones will be used of the people who decide to participate, as it will be optional. With the signal active, It will be determined if the owner of the device has been in contact for a long period to be considered at risk of contagion. If one of those people who have been tracked (participating) tests positive, an alert would be sent to the other person who was in contact.

“Considering the emergency, the plan is to implement this solution in two steps keeping in mind the safety of users and their privacy“ They said on an issue that is complex and delicate from the security and privacy violations that users worldwide have suffered in different situations.

The question is: How to keep users’ personal and private information in a tool that aims to detect individuals who are infected or at risk of infection? The work and research carried out by Google and Apple will be made public so that it is analyzed in the efforts to take care of the privacy of the users.

Apple is behind the iOS and Google of Android, the two most widely used operating systems worldwide. So the scope of these two is enormous worldwide and considering people who have a smartphone in their hands. This means that it could have a huge impact on efforts to mitigate contagion and spread.

This union between Apple and Google comes at a defining moment, as the world is facing one of the largest health crises in recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19. “We hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world to stop the spread of COVID-19 and get back to our old lives as soon as possible“