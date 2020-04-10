The apple company has just announced that it has established an alliance with Google allowing the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the coronavirus, protecting the privacy and security of the user.

According to an official statement, the companies will launch a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system level technology. to help enable contact tracking and thus help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Since COVID-19 can be transmitted through proximity to affected people, public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain its spread. And knowing this reality, the two technology giants have decided to ally to help with this end.

The objective of the solution that will result from the alliance between the two companies, is to allow mobile devices exchange information through Bluetooth connections, to alert people when they have been near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The technology will be available in May

Given the urgent need, companies intend to implement this solution in two steps, while maintaining strong protections around user privacy. First, in May Apple and Google will launch the API that will allow interoperability between Android and iOS devices, using applications from public health authorities.

These official applications will be available for users to download through their respective app stores.

Second, in the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracking platform, by incorporating this functionality into the underlying platforms. This is a more robust solution than an API and would allow more people to participate, if they choose to participate, as well as allow interaction with a broader ecosystem of applications and government health authorities.

The two companies ensure that privacy, transparency and consent are of utmost importance in this effort, and that they hope to build this functionality in consultation with interested parties, so the safety of users will continue to be the priority.

Share



Apple and Google team up to create a coronavirus tracking system to help contain its spread