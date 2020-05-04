         Apple and Google show how alerts will look and be configured in a prototype of their app to track infections

Apple and Google announced a few weeks ago their plans to collaborate together to develop a coronavirus infection tracking system. This project comprised two phases: first, the launch of an API for iOS and Android that would allow the different apps to access these tracking tools in a secure and native way, and later, the creation of a broader contact tracking platform based on in Bluetooth.

A few days later, they confirmed more details about its availability and operation, and today, they have finally shown a prototype of the application. Keep in mind that the interface is not final, but it helps us get an idea of ​​how contact alerts will be configured and displayed.

Multiple permissions, but no location

With the purpose of preserve user privacyThe first thing Apple and Google have made clear is how public health authorities around the world will be able to use their future coronavirus contact tracking system. To gain access to the new API, such authorities will, for example, have to commit to use the applications only for the pandemic of coronavirus, and not for other purposes such as sending targeted advertising.

They must also minimize the amount of data they collect, requesting the multi-stage user consent and without asking permission to use the location services of the smartphone. In addition, only one application per country will be allowed, although exceptions may be made in countries with a regional health system. And yes, once the pandemic ends, Google and Apple will disable the system.

This alert system, provisionally named “exposure notification”, requires the connection via bluetooth between the various phones to track the possible contacts of a patient with coronavirus. As we know, Google and Apple will take care of developing an interoperable API and the bluetooth platform, but the creation of the definitive applications in each country corresponds to the different national or regional public health authorities.

The screenshots that appear in this article, and that have been provided by both companies, correspond to a prototype, not a final application, but they show us what a hypothetical application developed by a country on this platform could look like. As can be seen in them, the registration process is similar in iOS and Android, just like the method to voluntarily notify the app of a positive in coronavirus.

In that case, the platform would notify people who have been close to us in the last 14 days. In this sense, the applications they could request a verification code provided by the health authorities to prevent us from introducing a false positive.

From there, the phones of those who have been near someone infected would show the alert with the dates and times when the contagion could have occurred. However, traceability function can be activated and deactivated at any time from the phone’s settings or configuration menu.

