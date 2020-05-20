         Apple and Google release the first public version of the COVID-19 Exposure Notification API

After several weeks of preliminary releases, the first public release of the Exposure Notification system developed by Apple and Google is now available through software updates for developers. With them, the public health authorities interested in the system they can start developing the applications that they implement it. In addition, the first public version of iOS 13.5 that has this API in the operating system is now available.

The companies have declared today at a press conference that the publication of this API (interface of the application program) has been created as a result of talks held in the last five weeks with public health authorities, NGOs, academics, government officials and privacy experts across five continents.

After several weeks of conversations and feedback with governments and health authorities, Apple and Google today launch the first public version of the Exposure Notification system

The goal was to get a agreed system and with shared opinions that respected user privacy as a primary focus, and have focused on addressing challenges that Bluetooth technology also presents on which the system is based: interoperability (iOS + Android) and battery life (depending on the brand, it will have no impact on it). Throughout this process between the different teams, Apple and Google have taken advantage of this feedback to generate multiple beta versions of the software and the documentation generated has been made public – including Bluetooth and crypto specifications, API specifications and sample applications with source code.

Both companies have stressed that this system is not a silver bullet against the virus, but an additional tool that it should not replace any other, which is placed in the hands of governments and health authorities. Only one application per country can be developed to avoid fragmentation (with exceptions in some regions, which will also be supported). 22 countries have already shown interest In this system, the list could be made public later: the first applications that use the system could start the testing phase in a week and a half.

The possibilities of the system

At meetings held and based on comments from public health authoritiesThe entire system is based on four fundamental pillars that define what can be done with the applications that implement this API:

The API will allow public health authorities to define when an exposure occurs.

The API will allow public health authorities to determine the number of moments of exposure an individual has had.

The API will allow public health authorities to take into account the risk of transmission of the initial case in their definition of what a moment of exposure is.

The combination of the API and the data that users choose to enter voluntarily in the application allows public health authorities to contact affected users.

Reinforcement in privacy and with the user under the control of the entire system, the basic pillars

Thanks to this continuous feedback, we have worked to provide a unique and useful technological solution, with support on the two most established platforms worldwide and respecting privacy always with the consent and allowing the user to have control over the inclusion or not, being able to enter or exit the system at any time. For example, even when operating systems allow us to use the system, or we have downloaded the app of the country where we are, we must consciously activate these Exposure Notifications to participate in it – both in the app, with iOS or Android.

The privacy booster has been increased in the latest versions of the API has been further reinforced with the collaborations of privacy and public health experts. The big changes in the last update were the generation of temporary exposure keys, randomly (and not derived from a tracking key) and the complete encryption of all the metadata associated with Bluetooth traffic to avoid identification even using the transmit power of a particular model of phone.

Apple and Google are grateful for the work that public health officials are doing throughout the world in tracking contacts, to know the extent of the pandemic, and with the publication of this Exposure Notification system They will help detect and communicate to affected people using this technology. Both companies have also stated that will continue to help and evolve these tools in successive phases, which today takes the first important step so that it can soon be used in applications available to the public.

