This technology will allow health authorities around the world to create COVID-19 case contact tracking applications.

The multinationals Apple and Google made the technology public this Wednesday that will allow health authorities around the world to create COVID-19 case contact tracking applications compatible with Android and iPhone.

What the world’s two leading mobile operating system companies have created is a compatible application programming interface (API) for Google Android and Apple iOS, which can serve as a basis for Governments and Health officials to launch their own applications for national use.

APIs are the framework within which computer systems operate and historically those of Android and iOS have been incompatible with each other, which made it very difficult, and it even went so far as to prevent in some cases the correct communication between both systems.

The new API, however, allows seamless communication between the two with the idea that the official applications that create the different health authorities can be downloaded on both iOS and Android, and the information they collect can be added regardless of the computer language of each device.

Thus, if a person comes into contact with another who has tested positive or who has tested positive for coronavirus after the interaction, receive a notice on your phone and undergo quarantine to determine if infection occurred.

The idea is to take advantage of the ubiquity of operating systems for Apple and Google cell phones to collect and make available to health authorities worldwide Mobility and contact data between individuals that allow better monitoring and predictions of coronavirus infections.

It may interest you:

These are the alerts for exposure to COVID-19 on iOS and Android

Apple and Google open COVID-19 tracking technology to developers

Google added 3D and augmented reality experiences to searches

.