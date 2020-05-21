SAN FRANCISCO – The US multinationals Apple and Google released this Wednesday the technology that will allow health authorities around the world to create contact tracking applications for COVID-19 infections compatible with Android phones and iPhones.

What the two world leaders in mobile operating systems have created is a compatible application programming interface (API) for Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS, which can serve as a basis for governments and health officials to launch their own applications. for use nationwide.

APIs are the framework within which computer systems operate and historically those of Android and iOS have been incompatible with each other, which in fact made it very difficult, and even prevented, in some cases, the correct communication between both systems.

The new API, however, allows fluid communication between the two with the idea that the official applications created by the different health authorities can be downloaded on both iOS and Android, and the information they collect can be added regardless of the language. computer of each device.

Thus, if a person comes into contact with another who has tested positive or who has tested positive for coronavirus after the interaction, they will be able to receive a notice on their phone and undergo a quarantine to determine if infection has occurred.

The two firms surprised in early April with an unprecedented alliance in a highly competitive environment in the technology industry by revealing that they were working together on a project to employ people mobility data in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. .

The idea is to take advantage of the ubiquity of the mobile operating systems of Apple and Google to collect and make available to health authorities around the world data on mobility and contacts between individuals that allow better monitoring and predictions of infections in the world. coronavirus.

This is an approach that has already been carried out in Asian countries such as China and South Korea, and that raises serious questions about the privacy of user information, something that Apple and Google say they have been able to mitigate through the use of Bluetooth (a less invasive technology than, for example, geolocation) and the “voluntary” nature of the programs.

This last point is relevant, since these are applications that users must download to their phones (in principle on a voluntary basis), activate them and always carry their mobile phone and Bluetooth enabled for them to be effective.

Apple and Google indicated that to date several states in the US and 22 countries have requested access to its API.

Among those nations is Uruguay, whose president, Luis Lacalle, said he was “very proud” that his country represents Latin America in “an unprecedented experience, led by the main global players in technology.”

“For Uruguay, in addition to an opportunity, it is a recognition of the development of its technological platforms and the capacity of its people. We are going to leave everything on the pitch!” Added the president.

