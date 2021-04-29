Apple and Google develop Covid-19 contact tracing system that respects privacy

When someone tests positive for COVID-19, it is possible to reveal a list of their daily tracking keys, usually from the previous 14 days. The phones then compare the positive COVID-19 identifiers with their own identification records they received from nearby phones. A match reveals a possible exposure to the virus, without identifying the person originally affected.

Therefore, the exchange of information is always anonymous, useful to discover if we have recently been in contact with a positive for COVID-19, but without knowing exactly who it would have been.

As we can see, the system designed jointly by Apple and Google could be the key when it comes to alerting those users who have been exposed to the coronavirus without knowing it while protecting their identities. All this without the need to install an application.