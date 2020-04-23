The monitoring system of Apple and Google for iOS and Android devices already has a deployment date. Would be next Tuesday, April 28 when the service that detects the contact history with a new positive by COVID-19 starts working.

This is stated by the European Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services, Thierry Breton, according to the French media iGeneration, which points to a video call between Breton himself and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

As the commissioner explains, he has highlighted the need for this application to be anonymous, transparent, temporary, secure, voluntary registration and interoperable both between different operating systems and borders.

It is expected that the application, which will qualify as contacts those citizens whose devices – under relatively recent versions of iOS and Android – detect others in range via Bluetooth connectivity, provide at least these guarantees in the areas of privacy and security for users.

At the meeting, the European Commissioner stressed the need for an intercompatibility of these systems with those that already have several countries in operation or in development, such as French or Spanish, among a total of close to a dozen European countries.

In a statement collected by ., Breton stated that it is “the responsibility of companies like Apple to do everything possible to develop adequate technical solutions to make national applications work” and that, also “coordination with the health authorities of the member states of the EU is paramount. ” According to this source, during the conversation, lasting about 30 minutes, no specific case was mentioned.

After previously meeting with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, Thierry Breton has received explanations from the two Big Tech that will facilitate this development to the authorities.

The development of this system was published two weeks ago, in a joint announcement made by both technology giants, then mentioning some of the technical criteria to ensure that user data is being used only to the extent that it is essential. An example is that the user’s position will not be required.

