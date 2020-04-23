         Apple and Google API for tracking coronavirus infections to begin rolling out on April 28

A few days ago, due to the global pandemic, Apple and Google announced their intentions to collaborate together to develop a coronavirus infection tracking system. The agreement signed by both companies contemplates two phases: first, the launch of an API for iOS and Android that allows different apps to access these tracking tools in a secure and native way, and then, the creation of a broader platform for Bluetooth based contact tracking.

Shortly after, the two technology giants confirmed that this API would arrive in mid-May for both Android and iOS devices. However, after a telematic meeting held yesterday by European Commissioner Thierry Breton and Apple CEO Tim CookIt looks like the process could accelerate and start paying off next week.

With a focus on privacy

It was Thierry Breton himself, European Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services, who reported via Twitter on the meeting held by videoconference with Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. At that meeting, Breton expressed concern about the need to ensure that contact tracking applications are fully anonymized, voluntary, transparent, temporary, secure and interoperable across different operating systems and borders. In short, privacy is respected.

According to the French media iGeneration, Breton he had also previously met with the CEO of Google, Sundar Pinchai, and in both meetings insisted that this type of technology should not make applications developed by governments, which are designed to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, stop working.

iGeneration further reports that Tim Cook has assured Breton that the first version of contact tracking technology developed by both companies will launch on April 28, long before the previously scheduled date, which was set in mid-May for the deployment of the API (application programming interfaces).

Recall that, as the two companies already announced, Apple has confirmed that this API will reach everyone who owns iOS 13 in the form of a system update. For its part, Google will introduce the coronavirus API on all devices with a minimum of Android 6 Marshmallow and for this, it will use a update of Google Play services. In a second phase,

