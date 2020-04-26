Companies want to make work easier for health authorities

and take care of users’ privacy with these updates.

This Friday, April 24, Apple and

Google announced technical updates for the notification project

exposure that tells users if they were around someone with

COVID-19, with which both companies want to flatten the pandemic curve.

Implementations revolve around

the security and privacy of users, an issue communicated by users

around the world. The modifications will be reflected in the documents of

Encryption, Bluetooth, and API specifications released on April 10,

2020.

Similarly, a file was released

with the frequently asked questions around the APIS, which will be used

by health authorities to create applications. This in order to

offer transparency.

Modifications to encryption

To help public health officials slow the spread of # COVID19, Google & @Apple are working on a contact tracing approach designed with strong controls and protections for user privacy. @tim_cook and I are committed to working together on these efforts.https: //t.co/T0j88YBcFu – Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 10, 2020

Apple and Google will update the API

so that the access keys are generated randomly daily inside

Of the device. This will make it harder for a third party to guess what they are like.

Accesses generated and use the information to track people.

The companies highlight that

it will encrypt the metadata associated with the Bluetooth connection, so it will be much more

complicated for someone to try to identify the user.

And when the application asks for the time

exposure, it will be recorded in 5 minute intervals to reach a

maximum of 30 minutes.

Regarding the encryption algorithm,

it will change from HMAC to AES. AES is, according to both companies, a standard

in the industry and many teams have specialized hardware to accelerate

AES encryption.

This will improve the time of

phones response and will prevent their performance from decreasing.

Make work easier for public health authorities

Companies will include information on

the intensity of the Bluetooth signal that is exchanged between the phones

and also the distance between the two teams can be estimated when the contact

between a person with COVID-19 and another user was performed.

The API will be updated so that

can determine the number of days that have elapsed since exposure and

thus designate the actions that the user must take to take care of himself and avoid

infections

Developers will also be able

specify the signal strength and duration limit to give it the

option for the authorities to define what they consider as parameters of

exposition.

And when will these notification solutions be available

exposition?

Apple and Google are perfecting

APIs and usage guides, but it will be the decision of the Health Authorities of

each region how and when they will use them.

Whether they choose to create a

new application that alerts citizens when they have had contact with

a case of coronavirus or who seek to implement these solutions in

existing platforms.

It is also important to note that

users will choose to give permissions to activate these tools

tracking in health applications. The privacy policies of each

operating system will continue to work the same.

