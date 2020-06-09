In a world increasingly competitive, globalized and with a very sensitive economy, loyalty to a brand is something difficult to boast these days, but if there is one that can be distinguished on this issue, we could say that it is Manzana.

Certainly their products are not the most accessible on the market, but it is clear that those who have acquired one of them tend to defend it at all costs, even it is a brand that has that aspirational profile for those who are not its customers.

It is also true that in recent years it has lost strength in these attributes, the innovation, design, technology and prices of its rivals have cut that distance and have motivated the consumer to turn elsewhere. However, Apple does not plan to give up the place so easily, so it continues to create new strategies to captivate the public.

An old resource, a great attraction

Among the projects that are managed, the one that refers to the fact that Apple could start offering payment plans through monthly installments without interest to its customers of Apple Card.

The idea would be to bring their entire ecosystem of products and services closer to the consumer and, in the process, boost the acquisition of their credit card, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. Although it is a strategy widely used by a large number of brands and financial services, it is important to see this possibility as a way to grow its customer base, stimulate the sale of its entire range of devices and, on the other hand, an interesting way to captivate the consumer to keep them hooked on their ecosystem.

According to the information available, Apple would allow its customers to buy products such as iPads, Macs, AirPods, AirPods, HomePod and Apple TV through monthly payments through your Apple Card, which can be managed from the application iPhone Wallet. The idea is to offer plans 6 to 12 months depending on the product or service.

Recall that last year, as part of the marketing actions promoted for both the Apple Card and the iPhone, the Cupertino company launched a promotion consisting of the possibility of buying one of these smartphones at 24 months without interest.

Loyalty the purpose?

Since Apple launched its credit card with Goldman Sachs last year, it has sought to gain strength by differentiating itself from other similar products. Among what is considered a great advantage and attractiveness is that it does not require customers to pay fees and offers additional security-oriented features.

If we add consumer attraction strategies to this, such as fixed and interest-free deadlines to buy their products, whether in stores or in e-commerce, we can say that Cupertino is expanding its range of resources to captivate consumers. , one that is increasingly difficult to achieve loyalty.

In this regard, it is worth recalling data from a recent investigation by Accenture, which indicates that only the 28 percent of consumers claim to be loyal to a brand. Likewise, data from IBM indicates that the 39 percent of people say that they often prefer to try new options on the market.

Therefore, offering a possibility of acquiring products at fixed terms without interest, can be an attractive bit for people. Let’s think that, according to a 451 Research survey carried out last year, for the 40 percent consumers are more likely to complete a transaction if financing is available at checkout.

