Apple and A24 distribute Joel Coen

Apple Original Films and A24 partner for the premiere of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth‘.Joel coen directs and writes a new adaptation of Shakespeare with Denzel Washington Y Frances McDormand as protagonists. ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth‘will hit theaters in 2021 ahead of its arrival on Apple TV +.

Apple Original Films and A24 today announced their partnership for the distribution of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth‘, the new movie by Joel coen which is starring Denzel Washington Y Frances McDormand. The deal includes screenings in cinemas around the world in 2021 to later premiere globally on Apple TV +.

This agreement comes shortly after the violent behavior of Scott rudin, another longtime production mogul, has become inadmissible.

Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey hawkins, Kathryn hunter, Harry Melling Y Brendan gleeson They complete a cast that, as we can see, this time only 50% of the Coen brothers will be in charge. Although Joel was listed as the official director of his first ten films, of ‘Easy blood‘(1984) a’Intolerable cruelty‘(2003), the combo with Ethan was unbreakable even though it was not credited.

Despite the rest of the younger brother, the film will feature the participation of many of his regular collaborators, such as Bruno delbonnel In the photography, Mary zophres in the locker room and Carter burwell as in charge of the soundtrack. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf.

