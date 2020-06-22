There are companies whose brand environments extend far beyond what their own employees and operations encompass. And it is that a company can also be affected by what its suppliers, customers and business partners do. In this sense, in the case of the largest players in the industry, there are huge ecosystems that encompass thousands of companies and millions of individuals. Such a case is that of the technology giant Apple.

And it became relevant these days because the European Union (EU) launched a couple of processes against it due to the way its App Store and its Apple Pay payment system operate. The scandal has escalated now that several large companies in the industry have joined the complaints. Unfortunately for Tim Cook’s organization, this scandal catches her at a particularly difficult point. It could even be that the company has already lost this battle.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is in the midst of a couple of processes where it needs the support of its developers at all costs. First, and most importantly, its planned transition from using Intel processors to proprietary components, which will require many companies to update their apps. At the same time, it will continue to integrate its iOS ecosystem with MacOS, something that will also require developers to do extra work to make the transition.

Maybe Apple already lost the battle

It should be noted that it is not the first time that a company goes to war with its allies, Apple-style, with other brands or its partners. Sonos sued Google a few months ago because he allegedly stole the design of his speakers for his own smart speakers. For their part, Zara and H&M recently started fighting over the lack of rent payment during the quarantine. You can also talk about the eternal fight between Uber and its driving partners.

But we must return to the case of Apple. In general, an uprising among its developers would be a relatively light blow to Tim Cook’s company. The App Store represents no more than a fraction of your total sales, so you could technically afford to ignore the conflict and stick with it. But with all the changes you are planning in your infrastructure, you really need the support of your allies for your plan to prosper.

Since you depend on these developers and external agents to make the transition of your system, now Apple’s allies have all the cards in their favor. With a coordinated movement, and backed by the EU investigation, they could effectively sabotage Tim Cook and his company. Completely stop the new chapter of iOS until they meet your demands. It will be difficult to create a common front against the company, but it is a real and terrifying possibility.

Union make force

The storm that is coming for Apple is even truer considering that there are countless examples, recent additions, of disparate companies uniting for a common goal. Volkswagen, for example, is recruiting rivals to beat Tesla in the race for autonomous driving. Google and AT&T joined forces to wipe out Huawei and Amazon in one fell swoop. even Tim Cook goes to work with HBO Max, one of his streaming rivals.

And unfortunately for Apple, the issue of anti-competitiveness has become very frequent in the United States (USA) and the EU, with bad consequences for the accused brands. As Forbes points out, Amazon is hard-pressed for how it would abuse data from its sellers. BizJournals points out that Facebook is also under a strict process within the American Union. In the Old Continent, says IOL, they just fined Telecom Orange.

