Apple AirTags would be priced at $ 39

The AirTags of Manzanarumored for years would be priced at $ 39, according to Max weinbach from EverythingApplePro, who has a good reputation when it comes to filtering future company products.

The price is an estimate, citing authorized store sources, although remember that it is not entirely safe, but that it is the range that we could expect.

He has also given more details on the size of the accessory: 32mm x 32mm x 6mm. If true, would be slightly smaller than direct competition the Tile Pro. The theory is that they can be glued or adhered to any surface of any object —or use it as a keychain— and be able to locate it using the app. FIndMy available on any device Manzana.

Also, using Bluetooth low energy wireless connection technology, you can connect to other AirTags, if they are nearby or other Apple devices and send a location signal to the owner of the accessory. Extremely useful for finding lost items.

Last October another report from L0vetodream, who assured that the AirTags they would have two sizes, something not mentioned by Max weinbach. As is often the case with any tech product, changes can be constant and Apple has likely decided to simplify the offering with a single size.

Image: Miguel de Icaza / Twitter

The AirTags They have been rumored for almost two years now. They were first discovered in June 2019 when they were mentioned in a beta version of iOS 13. In addition, the existence of an image that would reveal the design of the accessory was discovered. At some point in 2020, Apple revealed them by mistake.

The AirTags would pair with Apple devices by simple proximity, in the same way that the initial configuration of the AirPods or HomePods.

Once the initial configuration is done, you can define rules for the iPhone to send notifications in case we stray too far from a AirTag. That way we avoid losing the keys or the wallet, for example. You could also define locations where to disable these notifications, such as home or office.

Screenshots of the existence of the AirTags in the FindMy apps at iOS 14 and latest versions of macOS. This could reveal the fact that the accessories have been ready for commercialization for a long time, but that the global pandemic and containment measures by COVID-19 throughout 2020, further delayed launch plans.

More on this topic