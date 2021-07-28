Apple AirTag: small and useful … or not. Thorough review

After several weeks of intense use, understanding its operation well and doing different tests, we tell you what you can expect from a wearable as small as the Apple AirTag.

No matter what is inside an Apple box, you already know that the packaging and its opening liturgy will always be a positive experience. The AirTag is no exception. To connect it to the iPhone or iPad the process is so minimalist that it is scary. You remove the plastic from the AirTag, it emits a confirmation sound that it is already working and, after a few seconds, a window appears on the screen of your mobile device for you to link with it with a touch. How does AirPods and the like sound to you? It asks you to give it a name, you place it on the object you don’t want to lose and that’s it. You will only have to worry about changing the battery once a year. Even this, surprising as it may seem in an Apple product, is very simple: you press the silver part of the AirTag with your finger, rotate it a few degrees and voilà, a CR2032 battery appears.

Apple design

Little bad can be said about a product whose external appearance seems so polished. Of course, in a few years, its shape will vary, becoming finer and smaller. It has always happened. Far from wanting to sound creative, the AirTag’s finish is round: on one side it’s the same white plastic that Apple uses in AirPods; on the other, it is made of stainless steel. Accredits IP67.

Cutting edge technologies

The most interesting thing about the AirTag, of course, lies within it. This tracker bases its operation on three technologies: Bluetooth LE, the Apple U1 ultra-wideband chip and NFC. All three require the Find app to interact with the AirTag. We have tested various situations to verify its effectiveness. Do you need to find the object to which the AirTag is attached inside your house? So, if you have an iPhone 11 or later, you open the app, select Precision Search and, when you are within a radius of less than 2 meters, the iPhone itself will tell you specifically in which direction and how far away that object is. you seek. In all our tests we have never, we insist, never been wrong. The tracking precision is surprisingly pinpoint. Is the item you lost at a considerable distance from your location? In this case, in order to find it, you must enter the Search app, put it in Lost Mode -as with other Apple devices- and wait.

At that moment, the AirTag behaves like a beacon that sends a signal, via Bluetooth, and, if any iPhone / iPad / Mac with cellular connectivity passes through and registers that signal, then, in a totally private way, it uploads its position to the network and you will see the notice that it has been located and where. The same happens with an Android mobile. Best of all, thanks to NFC, the AirTag provides – whoever finds it – a secure way to get in touch with the owner. Here, our tests have been very dependent on the area where we have ‘left’ the AirTag. If it is a transit area, with a lot of traffic, almost every time we have had an anonymous notice that the AirTag had been located. In other, more unpopulated areas, we would never have recovered the device.

Gadget thinks

We can summarize the dozens of hours we have invested testing the AirTag in a single idea: if you are one of the people within the Apple ecosystem who frequently lose keys, wallet or any other valuable object, this product is for you. If you do not belong to that group, it may be difficult for you to use the AirTag rationally. You would be carried away by its benefits, by the desire effect that always surrounds Apple products, but in the end you know that the AirTag will have little or no impact on your daily life.

Of course, if you intend to use it to track people, pets or any monitoring that a GPS tracker could provide, then you would be making a serious mistake. It’s not going to work for that. Apple, by placing user privacy at the center of their entire experience, has devised sufficient mechanisms to prevent you from misusing the AirTag. For example, if you put it in a person’s pocket and they move away from your position, after a while they will start to beep alerting them to their presence. And so we could continue. Do we like the AirTag? Of course, even though it is not perfect. But -more than ever- our duty is to tell you that it is essential that you think about what you are going to use it for before your purchase. Apple’s proposal is solid, it improves a lot over the competition in several aspects, but that is not enough reason to acquire it.

We also like You can personalize your AirTag with initials or an emoji for free. Ideal size and weight to place it anywhere. The absence of buttons; efficient and automatic mechanism. The very high privacy that surrounds the entire AirTag search process, both for the owner and for the one who finds it.We don’t like it eitherThe price of accessories ‘made in’ Cupertino. Even more so knowing that they are essential to take advantage of the AirTag. There is only possibility to buy one or four units together. There could be packs of two and it would be cheaper. The sound emitted by the AirTag may be insufficient in certain situations with ambient noise. The stainless steel part is not very scratch resistant.

Gadget Thermometer

Construction 10

Track / Locate 7

Connectivity 8

Autonomy 9

Stamina 7

Dimensions and weight 9

Quality / price 9

Final note Gadget 8.4

35 euros

www.apple.es