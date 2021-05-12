Apple AirPods Pro Are Over $ 50 Off on Amazon Right Now

Whether you’re burning the midnight oil at home or squeezing in a sweat sesh in between Zoom calls, one thing’s for sure: A quality pair of headphones can be the saving grace of your home life. Chances are that after using the same pair for so long, they’re getting a bit grimy. Maybe only one ear works at this point, or you just want to treat yourself!

If so, today is THE day. Amazon is slashing the price of a bunch of Apple headphones and accessories. Though there are currently great deals on Apple’s AirPods and wired EarPods, we personally have our eyes set on the Apple AirPods Pro deal.

AirPods Pro

Apple $ 249.00

$ 197.00 (21% off)

You probably already know that Apple’s AirPods are some of the most sought after headphones around. The AirPods Pro still features the sleek design, iconic Siri technology, and seamless Bluetooth pairing that the OG AirPods had, but the Pro has some upgrades that make it a no-brainer if you’re in the market for some new earbuds.

Decked out with active noise-canceling technology, the AirPods Pro allows you to listen to your favorite playlist or podcast in peace and quiet. (Pro tip: It can come in handy if you’re still working from home with your noisy roommate.) Or, if you want to keep your ears open as you’re running outdoors, there’s a transparency mode that allows you to tune into the sounds of the people or traffic surrounding your environment. More perks: This pair has a 24-hour battery life that makes it perfect for long road trips and it’s also water-resistant to take you through your sweatiest summer workouts.

Normally, Apple’s AirPods Pro costs $ 249; however, Amazon’s slashing $ 52 off the asking price. So, if you’re looking to up your earbud game on a budget or are in need of a gift to buy the graduate in your life, now is the time to buy.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Apple $ 199.00

$ 159.98 (20% off)

EarPods with Lightning Connector

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)

Apple $ 159.00

$ 128.98 (19% off)

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM)

Apple $ 399.00

$ 299.00 (25% off)

