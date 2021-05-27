Apple AirPods are at their lowest historical price by Hot Sale

At the beginning of May we told you about how discounted the Apple AirPods with standard charger case were, but now, due to Hot Sale, they have fallen again and their price marks a new all-time low since they are on sale on Amazon. .

Now you can buy them for $ 2,965 pesos compared to the $ 3,999 pesos that they usually cost, that means a reduction of 1,033 pesos, or what is the same: a discount of 26%.

So if you haven’t made the leap yet, now is your time, especially if you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook.

AirPods pair seamlessly with these Apple products and sync easily with iMac desktops too. You do not have to do anything. Open up the charging case and these wireless wonders will magically align with your devices, thanks in part to a special type of chip (H1).

If you’ve been pining for Apple AirPods, it’s a good time to indulge yourself thanks to the sale they offer. Photo: Getty Images.

With the phenomenal sound you’d expect from Apple, these are the most affordable AirPods in the range. While the earbuds are wireless themselves, you need to plug in the case to charge them.

Once charged, they instantly pair with your Apple iPhone. No scrolling, no fiddling with settings. And you can expect a whopping five hours of battery life per charge.

In fact, these are the most popular of the Apple AirPods family and they get a practically perfect rating of 4.8 stars out of a possible five of more than 1,600 reviews on Amazon’s Mexican website (more than 380,000 if you look at Amazon.com)

The other versions of AirPods

The other two available versions of the AirPods, the one that offers a wireless charger and the Pro, also offer interesting discounts, although not as aggressive.

If you don’t mind spending a little more and getting more benefits, here we explain what its advantages are compared to its ‘little brother’.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charger Case

This Apple AirPods model comes with a wireless charging case. How does it work? Attach the case to almost any Qi wireless charging pad or stand – no plug or cable required – for a full charge.

They have a long battery life (five hours). And don’t worry if you run out of power while you’re away from home; just put these “babies” in their charging case for 15 minutes and you’ll get up to three more hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are on sale with 900 pesos discount on the normal price.

AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro are the high-end and the latest model to hit the market. They were the real star of the Hot Sale on Amazon on Sunday, when they were offered with a 25% discount at $ 4,499 pesos.

If you did not arrive on time and you still want them, they are still on offer and at a price not far from Sunday: $ 4,999 pesos, which is a 17% discount.

