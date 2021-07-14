Apple aims to increase production

It seems that Apple’s expectations with the iPhone 13 are quite positive. And it is understandable, of course, lThe numbers associated with the sales of the iPhone 12 have been quite positive, with a unique and surprising exception, the iPhone 12 Mini, the cheapest version of Apple’s smartphone and that both the company and analysts expected would become the best-selling model, something that has not happened, and that has caused Apple to end its production a few weeks ago.

The main problem with this generation of the iPhone is that, as you will remember, As a result of various factors, its production was delayed over the dates originally planned., which led to it being presented for the first time in years in October, instead of September. It was not a delay that Cupertino liked, and for months we have known that the company has been working at full capacity to ensure that this is not repeated, and that the iPhone 13 is presented in mid-September, reaching the market, at least in part of their versions, before the end of that month.

And today we know from Bloomberg that Apple doesn’t just want to be on time for its annual commitment, but also intends that the stock is permanent, to avoid waiting for those users who wish to get a new iPhone 13. And for this it would be managing with its suppliers to increase its production up to 20% compared to last year. The goal would be to reach 90 million units produced of the various iPhone 13 models by the end of 2021.

The most interesting thing is that these steps are carried out at this time, since until now Apple’s plans have remained at the production levels of previous versions. However, and according to some analysts, it seems that market recovery expectations after advances in vaccinations they wait for the end of the year in which sales would skyrocket, which we understand is the main reason Cupertinos want to make sure they have enough iPhone 13s to meet potentially higher demand than in previous years.

No major changes are expected on the iPhone 13 over its predecessor. New processor, camera improvements, increased battery capacity and, in the aesthetic section, a smaller notch to house the front camera, in a version that will repeat the design of the current iPhone 12 which is, in turn, a tribute to the remembered iPhone 5. It is expected that it will also repeat the Mini variant, although everything indicates that if it debuted with the iPhone 12, it will say goodbye to the market, except for surprises, with the iPhone 13.