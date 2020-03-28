We cannot deny that the video game industry is experiencing some of its best moments. In addition to the incredible next-generation titles that come to us month after month, the offer we consumers have is brutal. What if desktop consoles like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox, hybrid consoles like the Nintendo Switch, computers, mobile phones and the latest to arrive, gaming in the cloud thanks to Google Stadia or NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Despite its many detractors, gaming in the cloud or by streaming has opened up a wide range of possibilities. Platforms like Google Stadia, whose opinion you can take a look at at the following link, not only allow us to enjoy our video games on a television or computer, but also on our mobile phone. That is, thanks to the cloud game we can play such demanding titles as Red Dead Redemption 2 in the palm of our hands.

But not everything is as beautiful as it seems, especially if you are owners of Apple products such as the iPhone or iPad. While Google Stadia or GeForce NOW are compatible with Android phones, today it is not possible to play them on an iOS device. At the time it was said that these products would soon be added to the compatibility catalog, but the truth is that this is not the case. According to the latest information that the Bloomberg media has obtained, Cloud gaming for iPhone or iPad will take much longer than expected. The blame? Apple and its restrictive third-party policies.

If you want to play video games in the cloud, you better buy an Android phone

A little over a month ago, we said in this article that the cloud had confirmed that Android was a better platform than iOS to play. Despite the fact that many mobile games come out earlier in Apple’s operating system than in Google’s, the latter being more open, allows greater compatibility with third-party services.

That is to say, neither Google Stadia, nor GeForce NOW nor the future cloud services that are about to arrive as Microsoft’s xCloud have any problem or problem to work on Android while the same cannot be said with iOS, and that is that months later of their respective releases we have no trace of these platforms on iPhone or iPad.

And it is not carelessness on the part of the developers. As Bloomberg points out, Apple imposes strict limits on the applications that users can access from their devices. For example, App Store policies prohibit services that are directly dependent on streaming from the cloud. And will you ask Apple Arcade? While the Google and NVIDIA platforms are cloud based, the Apple Arcade is not. Each of its apps are installed on the device from Apple’s own servers, so the restrictions are obviously not the same.

Apple states that its customers have excellent applications and games at their disposal and that any developer can launch their services on the App Store. Now, they must abide by Apple’s policy and submit all games individually. That is, perfectly Google Stadia or GeForce NOW can be in the App Store the problem is that Each of the developers should send their games to Apple and these pass the different review criteria of the Cupertino company., which honestly is not only a nuisance, but the Cupertino company would directly block said games.

For all the above described, playing video games in the cloud is not possible on iPhone and iPad. It goes on for a long time, at least until Apple changes its policies or reaches some kind of agreement with Google, NVIDIA or Microsoft. It is logical that these companies want to be next to Apple, not in vain their application store is the one that receives the most benefits, but … does Apple want to be with these companies? Want more competition for the Apple Arcade? That is no longer so clear to us.

In short, if you want to play cloud today, better buy an Android phone. In the case that you have an iPhone or an iPad, not everything is lost. In the App Store there are many interesting games and, badly, we have services such as PS4 Remote Play with which we can broadcast our favorite games from the Sony console. While we wonder, how long will Apple veto the game over the cloud or via streaming? That only they know but I hope to be able to play Stadia or your entire Steam library on the iPad, that does have to be a pleasant experience.

Follow Andro4all