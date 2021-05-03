Apple against Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, start trial

The Fortnite game graphic is displayed on a smartphone in front of the Apple logo. (Illustration: Reuters / Dado Ruvic)

In case of Apple vs. Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, for a claim about the collection of commissions in App Store comes to court today.

The legal battle between these two companies emerged several months ago, when the creator of Fortnite enabled the iOS system a payment platform other than the App Store.

The objective was to avoid paying a 30% commission that Apple charges for these transactions, so this company immediately removed Fortnite from the App Store.

Apple vs. Epic Games, creator of Fortnite

Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple for abuse of dominant position.

“It has built an ecosystem to restrict application distribution, exclude its rivals, harm the competition and consumers, “epic Games summarized in court documents filed in early April.

Apple’s legal lawsuit against Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, has all the attention of the technology industry, also known as the big tech industry.

Since it will be the first time Tim cook, CEO of Apple, and Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, will appear personally before the judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

Apple’s trial against Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, takes place from today and for the next three weeks in Oakland, near San Francisco, California.

Epic Games Seeks Mass Trial

Epic Games is not just going to fight, it will use its huge user base, about 350 million Fortnite players registered worldwide, and to their allies in litigation.

In its legal subase, it included the music streaming services Deezer and Spotify, with whom it formed the alliance Coalition for App Fairness (Equality Coalition for Apps).

Last Friday, the European Union, regarding a lawsuit from Spotify, estimated that the iPhone manufacturer “distorts competition” to unseat its rivals, in particular thanks to “very high” commissions from which its products are de facto exempt. own applications.

For this type of practice, Several U.S. antitrust regulators are investigating Apple, as well as the Amazon platform.

Due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, this will be a trial without a jury, and with some exceptions, teams of lawyers, the press and the public will attend the discussions that take place, by phone or through the Zoom platform.

Apple fights back

Apple is pointed out in the trial against Epic Games to be judge and party:

Set the rules to enter this market of at least 1 billion people.

Set your own commission by transactions. Compete with their own Applications.

In this regard, Tim Cook affirms that the App Store is an “economic miracle”.

In a New York Times podcast interview in early April, he said that “Apple has helped build an economy that generates more than 500,000 million dollars per year and only gets a pinch of that amount for all the innovation it has facilitated and the operating costs. “

Another argument of this Californian technology group is that for years the commission they charge is standard, between 15% and 30% on sales made through the App Store.

Apple’s legal fight against Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, is expected to be full of appeals and appeals that will drag out the process for years.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)