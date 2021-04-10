Apple admits iMessage isn’t on Android because that would make them sell less iPhones

We already know the reason why there has not been (and will not be) version of iMessage for Android.

It may be that in regions like Spain its use is not as widespread as in the United States, but the truth is that in some countries iMessage It is the main reason why many people continue to use iPhone and decide not to switch to Android.

Therefore, it makes perfect sense that Apple decided once don’t launch an Android version of iMessage, despite the fact that the company considered developing an official client for its messaging app for Google’s mobile operating system.

iMessage for Android could be, but Apple decided not to carry it out

Today, there are ways to use iMessage on Android devices, although the methods consist of somehow bypassing Apple’s messaging service to make it work.

Now, in the middle of the legal fight that Epic Games and Apple are carrying out due to Apple’s decision to remove Fortnite from the App Store, documents have come to light that collect that, In 2013, Apple decided to scrap development plans for an Android version of iMessage.

I have tried to use an Android as my main mobile but Apple has not let me

The decision, as can be read in the documents, was taken by acknowledging the power of iMessage in attracting people to the Apple ecosystem. In that sense, statements by Eddy cue indicate that “Apple could have made a version for Android that works with iOS, so that there would be cross compatibility with the iOS platform so that users of both platforms could exchange messages between them.

For his part, the Vice President of Software Engineering and iOS manager, Craig Federighi, indicated that launching a version of iMessage for the Google platform would only serve to “Remove an obstacle for families with iPhone to give their children Android phones”.

Finally, Phil Schiller, agreed to cancel plans launch of an Android version of the messaging service.

Later, in 2016, Schiller himself claimed that “launching iMessage on Android would hurt Apple more than it would help them.”

It is clear, therefore, that the Decision not to offer Android device owners an avenue to use iMessage on their phones is merely strategic, and there seem to be no technical issues involved. In any case, if you were confident that sooner or later you could officially use iMessage on your Android, you better go looking for an alternative.

