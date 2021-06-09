Apple adds ‘Spatialize Stereo’ in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey

Apple has included in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey a new feature called “Spatialize Stereo”. This is a function that takes any audio signal – for example, a song from Spotify or the sound of a Netflix movie – and processes it to give it an immersive effect.

This new feature was discovered this Wednesday by a Reddit user. “The great thing about this is that it supports all audio tracks. Of course I would choose Atmos Spatial Audio mixes over Spatialized Stereo, but at the moment there are only a dozen options for Atmos available on Apple Music,” he wrote.

Unlike other features in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple has not provided details of Spatialized Stereo. In this sense, the only information available is based on user experiences. Another Reddit member ensures that he has also tested the new 3D audio function with applications such as YouTube and Netflixalthough it has detected some “errors”.

How to use Spatialized Stereo in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey?

Credit: Bobby1701 (Reddit) Connect AirPods Pro‌ or ‌AirPods Max‌ to your iPhone or iPad (only works with these headphones) Play non-Dolby Atmos audio content Open Control Center Press and hold the volume slider .Tap the button Spatialize Stereo to activate the new feature. Connect an AirPods Pro‌ or ‌AirPods Max‌ to your Mac. Play any audio content other than Dolby Atmos. Go to the Sound panel in Control Center. Click Spatialize Stereo.

Spatialize Stereo can be an interesting option for those who want to immerse themselves in surround audio. However, when it comes to a simulation, it will not be the same as playing sounds with Dolby Atmos, which have been specifically remastered to offer a 360-degree experience.

Dolby Atmos offers three-dimensional audio. That is, the audio is not constrained by channels and can be “precisely located and moved in three-dimensional space.” As the amount of content available with this technology is not very high yet, Apple seeks with Spatialize Stereo to simulate it to provide a similar experience.

