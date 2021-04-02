Apple Adds 30 More Games to Apple Arcade: Fantasian and Iconic Games Like Backgammon | Gaming

Apple’s subscription service for video games is renewed with a good number of modern or classic titles that never go out of style.

Apple Arcade today receives an update with which to enlarge its catalog of games. Thirty new titles that bring the figure to 180 games in total for subscribers. With them, two new categories are opened: “Timeless Classics” and “App Store Hits”

One of the new additions that arouses the most interest is Fantasian, the latest release from the creator of Final Fantasy. “The story begins in a kingdom ruled by machines. Within this multidimensional universe, the balance of” Chaos and Order “becomes a key factor in the fight for these kingdoms and the machinations of the gods who wish to control them” describes the play.

This game is joined by other Apple originals such as NBA 2K, Star Trek: Legends, The Oregon Trail, and World of Demons by PlatinumGames. These games, within the Arcade Originals category, can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. While the two new categories introduced today, Timeless Classics and App Store Greats, are available on iPhone and iPad.

Timeless Classics or Timeless Classics, include genres well known to the older public such as “Good Sudoku by Zach Gage “,” Chess – Play & Learn “and” Backgammon“. On the other hand, there is the option of App Store Greats or Successes of the App Store in which we find titles such as Threes, Monument Valley, Mini Metro and a remastering of Cut the Rope.

Apple Arcade launched in 2019 thinking of offering premium games versus the mainly free offering that existed at the time. This has continued until today, with this new addition of new games with which Apple shows that it is still interested in supporting this service from the apple company.

A subscription to Apple Arcade costs 4.99 euros per month for having access to 108 games like the ones that have been added today. They can access up to six members of a family with the same subscription and there is a completely free trial period for new subscribers