Apple activates one of the most anticipated functions of the iPhone 12

A few months ago, a document from the FFC revealed that the iPhone 12 They had sufficient benefits to be able to activate the reverse wireless charging, which allows you to charge other devices by attaching them to the back of the terminal. The new one MagSafe battery it is the first accessory to support this technology, although not as expected.

According to the company itself on its support page, an iPhone 12 can supply power to the MagSafe battery for it to load. To do this, the iPhone must be connected to power and the MagSafe battery attached to the back of the device. Thus, the terminal will be charged by cable and the battery wirelessly. In this case, the MagSafe battery will start charging when the iPhone has at least 80% battery.

This is a long-awaited feature on iPhone models. However, the characteristic is very different from that offered by terminals from other manufacturers, which allow to load any accessory —Even another smartphone — just by attaching it to the back.

Further, the MagSafe battery can also be used as a wireless charger. The user must connect the Lightning cable, connected to a 20W or higher adapter, to the external battery. The battery will charge the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max, at a speed of 15W, similar to that of the MagSafe wireless charger.

Both functions will be activated with the arrival of iOS 14.7, version that is currently in beta and could be officially launched at the end of July.

MagSafe battery can charge an iPhone 12 mini to 91%

The MagSafe battery is already on sale at a price of 109 euros in Spain. It has a 2,920 mAh total capacity, despite the fact that the first details showed a capacity of 1,460 mAh. You can charge an iPhone 12 Mini at 91%, an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro at 72% and an iPhone 12 Pro Max only at 55%. It works under MagSafe technology, which uses a magnetic system to adhere the accessory to the back and prevent it from moving.

The battery, at the moment, is only compatible with the iPhone 12. However, can be used in future iPhone models. In this way, users will not have to wait for Cupertino to launch a specific case for that model, and will be able to combine the accessory with MagSafe cases that they have previously purchased.

Also in Ezanime.net