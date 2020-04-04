         Apple acquires Voysis, a startup specialized in artificial intelligence that could help improve Siri

Siri was one of the first voice assistants to reach smartphones. Acquired by Apple in 2010, it made its first appearance a year later, in October 2011, with the launch of the iPhone 4S. Since then, the company has been integrating it into other of its devices such as iPads, Apple Watch, computers with macOS, Apple TV or the HomePod smart speaker.

However, in recent years, other voice assistants from the competition have surpassed Apple’s proposal, especially in languages ​​other than English. Its main rivals are Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, both included in smart speakers, smartphones, televisions and tablets, which in languages ​​such as Spanish tend to solve users’ requests more accurately.

Despite introducing Siri Shortcuts in 2018 to increase wizard capabilities, Apple has to go a step further to catch up with its competitors. Maybe the acquisition of the startup specialized in artificial intelligence Voysis be the push you need.

Voysis focused on improving online shopping app wizards

For a product of these characteristics to be a success must be able to understand human language in the best possible way, and not respond safely only to preset voice commands in which if you use a synonym it stops working. Voysis developed a platform for digital voice assistants with which to better understand people’s natural language.

Voysis was founded in 2012 and provided its services to different companies, in addition to having offices in Edinburgh and Boston

Located in Dublin, Ireland, Voysis had focused on improving the assistants integrated in the online shopping applications so that the software was able to respond more accurately to users’ voice commands. For example, technology was able to narrow down search results with phrases like “I need a new LED TV” and “My budget is $ 1,000.”

The system provided by Voysis is based on Wavenets, a method that uses artificial intelligence to create a more human computer discourse. It was first developed by Google’s DeepMind in 2016. Voysis co-founder Peter Cahill said in 2018 that his company had been able to compress its system so much that, once trained, it was able to use only 25 megabytes of memory. This greatly enhanced its use on smartphones without an Internet connection.

Apple buys small technology companies from time to time, and as a general rule we don’t talk about our purpose or plans. – Apple spokesperson

Although Apple has not revealed what plans it has after the acquisition of Voysis, due to its characteristics it would be possible for the company to use the technology to improve Siri. A few months ago, it became known that Apple got hold of Xnor.ai as well, another artificial intelligence startup whose technology had been used in Wyze home security cameras to detect people.

Another recent Cupertino purchase is Dark Sky, an application for iOS smartphones that provides weather information. The truth is that the native app of iPhone Weather has hardly introduced any changes for a long time, so the intention of Apple could be to improve it.

