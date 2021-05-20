Apple acknowledges that it is satisfied with the amount of malware in macOS

The trial between Epic Games and Apple continues to reveal some of the best kept secrets of both companies. During yesterday’s session, the Cupertino company’s vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, has said that the level of malware in macOS has reached unacceptable levels.

According to The Verge, Federighi’s statement was a response to Judge Yvonne González Rogers, who asked him why on iOS other app stores are not allowed as if it happens on Mac. The Apple executive tried to highlight the virtues of the App Store review system and warned that a multi-store model on the mobile operating system would carry a number of security hazards for users.

“IOS has set a dramatically higher bar for customer protection. The Mac is not meeting that standard today. And that’s despite the fact that Mac users inherently download less software and are subject to a much less financially motivated attacker base. If you were to take Mac security techniques and apply them to the iOS ecosystem, with all those devices, all that value, it would be exploited to a dramatically worse degree than is already happening on the Mac. And as I say, today, we have a level of malware on the Mac that we do not find acceptable and much worse than iOS. Craig Federighi, Apple Vice President of Software Engineering

For Apple, macOS and iOS are separate products

Likewise, Federighi used a metaphor to explain why Apple sees iOS and macOS as two separate products. He said that the desktop operating system is like “a car that you can take to the road and drive wherever you want” and stressed that for this “the driver must be trained”, since that entails a level of responsibility. Instead, iOS is an operating system that “even children, even babies, can operate and be safe in doing so.”

Federighi’s testimony arrives in the last days of the judgment and the costly battle between the two companies, started after the video game developer violated the rules of the App Store with the game Fortnite. Apple CEO Tim Cok is expected to declare on Friday.

