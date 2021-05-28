Appetizer? Ferka says she will eat her placenta after her child is born | INSTAGRAM

The renowned Mexican actress Maria Fernanda Quiroz or as everyone calls Ferka, he has expressed himself in a interview that left his fans and some Internet users somewhat impressed after his statements.

Both she and her partner Christian estrada They are waiting for the arrival of their first baby together, so when the interviewers asked him some questions, he ended up sharing that when his son is born, he will practice what is called “placentofajia”.

It was all in an interview she had with the show’s media where she confessed that her pregnancy is going very well, very quiet, but that at first she felt a little bad.

“I am having a hard time this trimester I am doing very well I do not vomit and I do not sleep during the day and I really feel as if I am not there pregnant”She expressed, among other things, such as the jokes that arose around the desire for a partner, which exists a lot in these first months of pregnancy.

She revealed that she wants to have a natural delivery and even have the cord fit late a procedure that is fashionable and very new that seems to be the trend now.

Also wants eat the placenta after having her baby something that many would consider a bit strange or strange but it is what she wants.

And she said it in her own words, assuring that this decision was made by María Fernanda and that she wants to make it because of the benefits that the immune system has for breastfeeding and even postpartum depression.

Despite what others think or the opinions they have, she will not change her mind and is very determined to carry out this decision so she will do the aforementioned without any doubt. In addition, the couple revealed that a child is very likely to be born and that it is a man, possibly Leonel.

The practice of eating the placenta after childbirth is something that has become popular with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and others, who according to this increased their energy and favored the production of milk for their baby.

But despite the fact that these celebrities have made that decision, there are no studies or scientific articles that show that this works or that there are positive effects after eating the placenta

The famous ones assure that the Northwestern Medicine center of Chicago did some experiments in this regard according to what the artists said.

Despite the experiments, there are no official data to support these claims and, of course, neither about the risks that could exist when ingesting this, which is normally considered as waste at the time of termination of its function.