The indie scene in recent years has grown at a rapid pace. Among all the proposals, one of the ones that have stood out for their visual style and challenge of yesteryear is The Messenger, whose development is the responsibility of Sabotage Studio and its publication by Devolver Digital. This game is not available on all consoles, but everything seems to indicate that soon it will be possible to enjoy it on all of them.

We say this because, as Gematsu points out, the title already has a page in the Microsoft Store. In case you don’t know, The Messenger is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In fact, a PC version is sold in the Microsoft Store, which can also be played through Xbox Game Pass for PC.

However, do not think that the registration is from PC, but appears that it is the version of Xbox One, console for which it is not yet available. This is striking, since neither Sabotage Studio nor Devolver Digital have announced a version for this console.

Still, the record even states that The Messenger for Xbox One will be released next week, Friday, June 26. As this is apparently official but unconfirmed information, we invite you to wait for the announcement to become official.

Something you should know if you are interested in the Xbox One version is that the title has downloadable content and there is even a DLC that came free to the title last summer. It is unknown if it will also be available at the launch of the title on the new console, but it is very likely.

On the other hand, we inform you that at the beginning of the year Sabotage Studio announced its new project, Sea of ​​Stars, which will feature music by an artist who worked on Chrono Trigger. The good news is that we will hear more from him next week.

