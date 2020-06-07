Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Last March, Bandai Namco announced that it would launch a new collection of Namco titles called Namcot Collection, which would include Quinty (Mendel Palace) the first Game Freak game, creators of Pokémon. Unfortunately, the title would only go to Japan. However, almost 3 months later a clue emerged that seems to indicate that there will be a location for the West and that it will not be exclusive to Nintendo Switch, which will mark the debut of Mendel Palace and other games never released outside of Japan on current consoles.

This is known thanks to a record that appeared in the Microsoft Store, which reveals that several titles from the Namcot Collection will reach the West thanks to the Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 and Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2 collections, which will be available the same Namcot Collection launch day in Japan on June 16.

What will the Namco Museum Archives collections contain?

According to the tab, the 2 compilations will include most of the games in the Namcot Collection, as of the 11 titles available it seems that only Wagyan Land, Star Luster, Family Jockey, and Yokai Dochuki will not reach the West. It is important to say that several have never been available in the West. Something you should know is that these collections will include more titles compared to the Namcot Collection, also, unlike in Japan, these compilations will include all games and cannot be purchased separately. We leave you with a list below.

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 (Image: Microsoft Store)

Dig Dug

Dragon buster

Dragon Spirit: The New Legend

Galaxian

Mappy

Pac-man

Pac-Man Championship Edition (8-bit version)

Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti

[li][i]Sky kid

The Tower of Druaga

Xevious

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2 (Image: Microsoft Store)

Battle city

Dig Dug II

Dragon Buster II

Galaga

Gaplus (8 bit console version)

Legacy of the Wizard

Mappy-Land

Mendel Palace

Pac-land

Rolling Thunder

Super xevious

Namco Museum Archives will include rare games and new versions

As we tell you, one of the titles that attract the most attention of these 2 packages is Mendel Palace, the title known as Quinty in Japan. This is because it is the first Game Freak game and because it will be a great opportunity for studio fans to play their first project in a more accessible way, since it is difficult to get, considering that Mendel Palace is only available on NES in the West, and on Famicom and the Wii U virtual console in Japan.

Also, another title that draws attention is Pac-Man Championship Edition. But do not think that it is the 2007 game, it is a reinvented version that will show the title as if it were a game for NES, something unprecedented in the series.

The collections will be in charge of emulation experts

The good news does not stop there, as it was also revealed that the studio responsible for making the ports of these old titles is M2, recognized for its great work in adaptations of this class, so you can expect high quality work.

6/18 発 売 『# ナ ム コ ッ ト コ レ ク シ ョ ン』 、 こ ち ら エ ム ツ ー が 開 発 担当 し て お り ま す。

ゲ ー ム は も ち ろ ん で す が 集 め る ほ ど に 楽 し い 「コ レ ク シ ョ ン 棚」 ナ ム コ キ ャ ラ が 表 紙 を 飾 る 「カ タ ロ グ NC」 な ど に も 注目 し て い た だ き た く! # ナ ム コ #namco https://t.co/vFGVuV84H1 – 有限会社 エ ム ツ ー (@ M2_game) June 5, 2020

Although all the information seems true, you should know that Bandai Namco has not made any of the collections that appear in the store official, so it is possible that it was an error. As you can see, the only platform confirmed at the moment is Xbox One, but, in case the leaks are confirmed later, it is very likely that they will also be available on other consoles, such as PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, if we consider that Bandai Namco Launch these types of compilations on all platforms. We will keep you informed.

What do you get this news? Are you happy to be able to play all of these Namco titles on current consoles? Tell us in the comments.

Since we are talking about several Namco games, we tell you that the company’s mascot, Pac-Man, recently celebrated its birthday and to celebrate it, Bandai Namco organized several events and made very important announcements. If you want to know more about the Japanese company, we invite you to visit this page.

