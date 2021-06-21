Apparently, Rimac wants to go public in 2022 to get Bugatti

The story of Bugatti, once integrated within the Volkswagen Group, it looked like it was going to be pink. However, it seems that it is not being that way at all. At least, that’s what has emerged since the EA189 diesel emissions scandal broke out and became public. Since then, the German consortium has had to mobilize huge amounts of money to electrify its range and as a result its other investments have suffered.

Thus we have arrived until today, without knowing very well what will happen to Bugatti and other consortium firms. The fact is that, although there are many doubts, an independent actor has emerged that could end control of this firm. We mean the Croatian Rimac, one of the staunchest competitors of the Molsheim firm. But so is Porsche, the third brand in contention that “unintentionally” could solve the ballot and, incidentally, benefit.

According to these rumors, Rimac could reach a market value of 6 billion dollars

Apparently sources suggest that Rimac could get Bugatti. And you will ask yourself, how is he going to do it if it is a new firm? Attentive to the form, because it is not the first time that it occurs in the automotive sector. Would like go public next year 2022 to gain liquidity with which to buy a part of the capital of the French firm. And if all goes well it could be a “hit” because there is talk of about 6 billion dollars.

But there is still more, because this whole purchase operation would not be orchestrated alone. Accompanying Rimac in a joint venture would be Porsche. Apparently, the shareholding would fall 55 percent on the Croatian house and the other 45 percent on the Bavarian. If so, the Volkswagen Group would clearly benefit because although it loses direct control over Bugatti, it keeps it in the background through Porsche.

However there is a small problem. Everything we are telling you is no longer a rumor, because neither the Volkswagen Group, nor Porsche, nor Rimac nor Bugatti have come to the fore to confirm or deny them. In any case, these sources indicate that the information has reached them through people close to these firms, thus giving them credibility. We still take it with a grain of salt, as there are no verified facts to give it certainty.

However, it must also be said that so far this year we have already heard this possibility on several occasions. So if we pay attention to the proverbs “When the river sounds, water carries” or “The pitcher goes so much to the source, that in the end it breaks,” it is still a matter of time before it becomes official.

Source – Manager Magazin