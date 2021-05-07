Appalling accident in northwest Miami-Dade leaves one dead and six injured – Telemundo Miami (51)

Police continue to search for the suspect in the run-up after a fatal accident in which a young man lost his life and 6 others were injured.

The deceased person was previously transported by Miami Dade firefighters to the Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition where he was pronounced dead. The young man was 23 years old and was identified as Chris López.

Álvaro Zabaleta, spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said:

“The vehicle, a Toyota Sienna, was heading east on 119th avenue, when it passed the intersection of 22nd. It was when it felt a very strong blow from a Red Charger vehicle, which came from the rear at high speed and hit it” .

Miami-Dade police said the driver of the Red Charger abandoned the vehicle and fled, leaving the 23-year-old Lopez dead.

Six passengers in the Toyota were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police. All adults, police reported.

“We do not rule out the possibility that the driver is also injured as a result of this crash,” said Zavaleta.

Police posted a flyer with a photo of an example of the description of the vehicle involved in the fatal accident, asking the public for help in identifying the hit man who has not been detained.

Miami-Dade police continue to ask for your cooperation, and if you have any leads on the whereabouts of this subject, you can call the number to call crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477. A reward is offered, which could amount to $ 5,000 for information leading to an arrest.