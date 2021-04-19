Appalling accident in northwest Miami-Dade leaves a road closed – NBC Miami (51)

A major traffic accident on Monday morning closed a major highway and intersection in the northwest of Miami-Dade.

Images from the Telemundo 51 helicopter showed the intersection between 119th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue closed by police officers after the accident, which showed two vehicles involved with severe damage.

Miami-Dade police and the Florida Highway Patrol have not given an official report of the accident or the number of injuries from the spectacular crash.

The authorities recommend that drivers take alternate roads during the early hours of the morning, while the accident is finished and they investigate the facts.

