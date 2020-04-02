According to the agency, hackers gain access without permission to digital meetings of companies, schools and even government agencies.

Zoom is one of the applications that has gained the most popularity during the contingency for the coronavirus COVID-19, a platform through which video calls can be held in a simple and free way. However the FBI, the federal investigative agency of the United States is warning about the dangers of its use.

What should be a positive season for the platform due to its high demand, is becoming a time to question its security. A few days ago Zoom was accused of unauthorized sharing of user information to Facebook, which he claims has already been corrected.

This represents a danger not only because the privacy of the participants is violated and the information being processed in the video call is accessed, but in some cases, they interrupt communication with obscene language and even threats.

“The FBI has received multiple conference alerts that have been disrupted with pornographic images or hate speech, as well as threats,” the Boston Division of the US Federal Police said in a statement.

The phenomenon that has been dubbed “Zoom-bombing” or “Zoom bombings” was denounced by the FBI based on two cases. In the first, a teacher was teaching his students when an individual joined the conference uninvited, uttered an insult, and loudly announced the teacher’s mailing address.

In the second case, another individual joined a digital class and showed tattoos of National Socialist symbols such as swastikas through the camera.

The EFE agency explains that one of the reasons why Zoom is more used compared to other alternatives such as Skype, Google Hangouts or Facebook Messenger is precisely its strong penetration in the educational world, which was already significant even before the pandemic began and confinement orders worldwide.

As a result of this, the United States authorities have opened an investigation against the technology company to determine the degree of data protection it provides to Internet users.

For its part, the FBI issued a series of recommendations for those who are participating in teleconferences in Zoom during these days.

Always choose the “private meeting” option that asks for a password to those who want to participate in it. Do not share the links to the teleconferences on social networks, send them privately to the participants. Meeting organizers should choose the option of that only they can share the screen. It is recommended that all conference participants are using the most current version of Zoom software

Other specialists also recommend keeping short live sessions of 15 minutes or less and, in the case of teachers, disabling student video so that they are in “audio only”.

