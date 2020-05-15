The mobile app “Remédio Agora”, launched by the São Paulo State Government in the second half of 2019, hit the mark of 50 thousand users in May.

The tool, developed by Duosystem, a technology company in the health field, which is also responsible for the computerized platform of the SUS vacancy center in the state, allows patients to schedule the date and time to withdraw their medications from state pharmacies for high-end medications. cost of São Paulo.

Since the implementation of “Remedy Agora” in August 2019, more than 111 thousand appointments have been booked in the units.

At the time of the new coronavirus pandemic, the app is used by the São Paulo State Department of Health as one of Covid-19’s preventive measures. The portfolio recently announced a new model of care for the prevention of the new coronavirus in “high-cost” pharmacies, state units that deliver specialized medicines to the population. Pharmacies have improved schedules for better queue management, avoiding crowds, so that the number of people inside the unit is reduced by 25% or more.

For units that already use the “Remedy Now” application, the goal is for the system to be adopted for all their patients. In the capital, it is already available at Maria Zélia, Várzea do Carmo and Vila Mariana pharmacies, with an average service time of up to 20 minutes, in addition to the Mogi das Cruzes pharmacy, where the solution was recently implemented.

The user can schedule the trip to the pharmacy and, with a few “clicks”, select the medications he uses and set a viable date and time to remove them. When arriving at the pharmacy, just click on the digital button “I arrived”, in the app itself, to confirm the presence. It is also possible to confirm using totems in the pharmacies themselves.

It is also possible to schedule the renewal of the order to obtain the medicine. Thus, the user is able to register the date of return to the pharmacy to present personal documents, exams and updated prescription for the new request.

“The app breaks physical barriers and provides greater care and proximity to the patient in just one touch. Especially at the moment, the objective is to improve attention and access to health, meeting the unnecessary demand for a health service and exposure in these “declares the company’s president, João Paulo Baptista Campi.

