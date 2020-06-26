The App Library is Apple’s response to the fact that we have more and more applications installed on our iPhone. As Craig Federighi commented during the inaugural Keynote we can know the ones on the first and second page, but much further the thing is more complex.

When Siri is also able to order our applications

The App Library is the new section of our home screen where all the apps on our iPhone are ordered, cataloged and ready for us to open when we need them. Maintaining order in this section is handled by Siri, which uses machine learning to prioritize to the different sections, to show us the recommended apps and so that the most used apps, taking into account the time of day and location, are always available. Accessing the App Library is easy, we will always find it on the far right of our app pages.

At a visual level, the App Library consists of several “super folders”. The first one, which we find in the upper left, is called Suggestions and collects at all times the four applications that we are most likely to want to use. Immediately to your right we find Newly added that, as its name indicates, shows the latest apps that we have installed on the device. Below we find sections such as Productivity, Utilities, Entertainment, Social, Creativity, Health and fitness, etc. In each of these sections three applications appear that we can open directly with a single touch and, in the fourth space, four other apps appear smaller. Tapping those last four we open the entire folder to access all the apps it contains.

Thanks to this system, accessing the most used apps is really simple, and keeping track of any app is also easy. Not counting that We no longer need to spend time ordering all apps in different folders, screens and more.

On a personal level I have always tried to keep the least number of apps on my iPhone, I prefer to have few and good ones. So many years ago I only had three pages of apps on the phone, a number that dropped to two a few months ago. Now with the arrival of the App Library, I only have one application page: the main one. All the other apps live happily in the library and Siri makes sure you can access them with just one tap, maximum two.

Hierarchy: the abundance strategy

By default, when we install a new application on our iPhone it will be placed in the App Library without going through the home screen at any time. If we add to this fact the arrival of App Clips, those bits of applications that we can use without installing, Apple’s strategy seems to be taking shape.

Apple establishes a hierarchy with the applications of our iPhone: the ones we have on the home screen, the ones we have but they are only in the App Library and the ones we don’t even have. A very similar strategy to other parts of the system, such as Music: the songs that we add to the library, those that are in a playlist but not in the library and those that we only listen to without downloading.

Thanks to this hierarchy we can use many more applications and services without overwhelming the device nor ourselves with so much catalog.

Thanks to the App Library we can focus on using the apps comfortably and disconnect, to a certain extent, from where we install, place, order, etc. A movement that, together with App Clips, will ensure that we have the app we need at hand at all times.

