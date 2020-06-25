The barrier to using new apps has been raised quite a bit in recent years, after 12 years of App Store. Apple has wanted to lower it again for those that would have few uses or that the user still does not know whether to add to their appteca. And has created a technology called App Clips for iOS 14.

This is App Clips: a piece of a fully functional app

“What if we had the right app at the right time?” Craig Federighi wondered when he introduced the App Clips. The executive presented them as a way to push the App Store further, giving you greater ease to access the apps.

Payment of parking areas. Payment in a new cafeteria. Open a product sheet in an online store. Buy food from a takeaway restaurant. Rent an electric skateboard.

An App Clip is a piece of an app that is fast and downloads at full speed. Present an app “card” with your photo, short description and the “Open” button. And it is linked to an NFC tag, a special QR, from Safari, Apple Maps or to be shared by another user by Messages. They are, therefore, fully integrated on the iOS 14 system.

The App Clips weigh less than 10MB, which is ideal for situations where we don’t have Wi-Fi. The download via cellular network is very fast. The best way to define App Clips is that it is a fully functional fragment of the app, designed to facilitate the use of services without having to download a complete app.

Continue with Apple and Apple Pay, two essential elements

If we look at the use cases of the App Clips, we will see that they all have several points in common. To begin with, they are services that are offered through an app and that are paid. In order to carry out a transaction it is necessary to have two elements: a user and a means of payment.

It turns out that Apple already has both for a long time. Two methods that greatly streamline transactions. This is the functions Continues with Apple and Apple Pay. The first was announced last year as an anonymous and secure way to sign up for an app or service. And the second is an old acquaintance, as it is Apple’s also private and secure mobile payment method via app and web.

Of course, it is most striking the path traveled to the App Clips:

In 2014, Apple Pay and its API were announced to integrate payment within third-party apps. In 2016, iOS 10 added support for online payment. In 2019, Continue with Apple to authenticate users. In 2020, the App Clips are presented, which use all the previous technology.

Looking at it in perspective, it is clear how Apple works with an eye towards the long term. Thanks to these advances, the company can tear down the various obstacles that get in the way of a good user experience.

The keys seem to lie in starting a good initial design and having the patience to iterate little by little but constantly.

