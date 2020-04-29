The support of Banco de México (Banxico) for 800 billion pesos to give credits to micro-enterprises and inject liquidity into national markets is not with public resources or with international reserves, said the deputy governor of the central institute, Jonathan Heath.

“It is very important to distinguish because there is a brutal difference with the crisis of 95 and what happened with Fobaproa, they are not public resources, we are not touching international reserves, no bank reserve, “he said.

During his participation in the National Conference for Economic Recovery, organized by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), He denied that Banxico’s financial conditions are being put at risk.

What they are doing is rearranging liquidity in the system; Not very liquid resources are being obtained as a guarantee to give banks liquid resources so that they can grant credit to companies and individuals, he explained.

He clarified that it is not up to the central bank to see which companies or what size to support. It can help in the surveillance together with the National Banking and Securities Commission, with the Ministry of Finance and with the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) that is channeled correctly.

He stressed that the liquidity provision that will be given to the economy with these measures represents 30% of the size of the interbank market today.

Heath stated that Banxico will ensure that such liquidity is being channeled well and that it is sufficient, if not to expand it. “We are on top and watching from our trenches ensuring that all companies could have the necessary liquidity through the financial system,” he pondered.

He said that right now, the financial system must be part of the solution and not of the problem, and to avoid it is to ensure liquidity.

However, he considered that It is not enough because fiscal support is needed, since if society is divided into 30% of greater resources and 70% of lower income, there are communicating vessels that make some depend on others.

“We are all together, we cannot say that, there are communicating vessels everywhere, and all measures must take this into account,” he said.

LS

