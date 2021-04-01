Apolonia Lapiedra ?, Celia Lora perches on a beautiful woman | Instagram

The irreverent and beautiful Mexican playmate Celia Lora gave a real gift to her followers on Instagram. The daughter of Alex and Chela Lora perched on a beautiful woman giving a truly delightful sight for Internet users.

Many will remember the successful video of the Boss of Acapulco Shore with the adult film actress Apolonia Lapiedra. The beautiful Spaniard has made content with Celia Lora; however, this time she is not the beautiful lady who accompanies her.

The lady in question is Ignacia Michelson, this young woman has also made a lot of content with Celia for various platforms. The photograph was shared on the influencer’s Instagram stories.

In the image you can see both women on the bed between white sheets and the beauty of Celia lora Is in sight. The model knelt on Nacha with her knees on the bed and both turned to the camera with a really pleasant gesture.

These beautiful women combined their outfits, lace and children with a constant. The outfits of these girls are very small two-piece sets in green tones, which allowed to show a lot of skin and curves in the photo shoot.

The chemistry between Celia Lora and Nacha Michelson is more than evident. The celebrities have been working together for a couple of months and their videos in the room have been enormously successful so their followers continue to request them and she creates more content for them.

The owner of the Office of Love MTV wrote next to the image an invitation to his followers to continue enjoying their videos together and enjoy those moments with them more than personal.

Subscribe to hotgo and watch every #video we made, the star wrote on Instagram.

The publication was shared 17 hours ago and has obtained more than 400 thousand reactions. It didn’t take long for Celia’s followers to fill her comment box with fire emijis and hearts everywhere.

Who could not help reacting to the image was the youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez, with whom he has also been linked to the daughter of the leaders of the TRI. Lizbeth and Celia were quite affectionate and close during the reality show Barack: The Experiment, where they caused a huge stir by starring in a kiss, which the followers of both asked to be repeated since it had not been well captured by the cameras.