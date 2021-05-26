Apollo Method: Non-invasive Stomach Reduction

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

It is estimated that in 2030 more than 27 million Spanish adults will suffer from overweight problems. According to a study carried out by the Institut Hospital del Mar d’Investigacions Mèdiques, 80% of men and 55% of women will be obese. This growth is taking place gradually, increasing by 3 million new cases per decade.

Its high incidence rate has led medical science to research new efficient solutions to help restore a healthy body mass index with particular relish.

In this context, the Apollo Method has appeared, an alternative that helps reduce the dimensions of the stomach without the need to resort to traditional surgery. Its popularity has grown considerably. Perhaps its greatest attraction is its high degree of effectiveness.

It is also known as Endoscopic Gastric Sleeve Method, Restrictive Vertical Gastroplasty or EndoSleeve.

But what exactly does it consist of?

The procedure is based on an endoscopic intervention that enables saturation of the inner wall of the stomach. The direct consequence is a considerable reduction of the gastric cavity. This intervention not only has effects on the behavior of the organ, preventing its distension, but also on the eating behavior of the patient.

The Apollo method slows down the emptying processes after meals, so the patient acquires a satiating effect that helps reduce that constant feeling of hunger. As a consequence, caloric intake is gradually reduced.

These are the benefits of the Apollo Method

This method has been a breakthrough in obesity treatments for several reasons. Some of its main benefits are:

Preservation of gastric anatomy: Restrictive vertical gastroplasty does not fundamentally alter the patient’s anatomy. No modifications are made beyond a controlled size reduction after medical study.Definitive weight reduction method: By modifying the original state of the stomach, the patient will be able to observe a reduction in weight in a gradual and controlled manner. Without rebound effects and without damaging the body itself as occurs in other types of procedures to combat overweight and obesity. Non-invasive technique: One of its main strengths is that it does not leave a mark or scar on the patient’s skin. As there is no external incision, it does not leave visually perceptible marks.Provides certain security guarantees: Its nature makes it an option applicable to a large number of patients with diverse profiles. Even so, it is necessary to previously carry out medical tests to know if the patient is completely ready for this stomach reduction without surgery. In general, this technique is a guarantee of health. In fact, it has a really low complication rate.It does not generate discomfort during its application: The Apollo method is carried out orally and requires the same preparation phase as a regular gastroscopy. In addition, the recovery process is quite agile and allows you to resume the routine the next day of the intervention in most cases.Highly positive results in patients: According to the latest specialized publications, this method helps patients lose weight significantly in the next 18 months after the intervention. In addition, by including a nutritional re-education program, people who submit to this stomach reduction will completely modify their eating patterns. Helps to acquire healthy habits: The recovery period is subject to a new acquisition of habits and nutritional changes that positively affect the long-term health of patients.

Who can undergo a stomach reduction from the Apollo Method?

The Apollo Method is suitable for a wide variety of social profiles. However, certain conditions must be met for its application to be viable. We could say that the most appropriate patient profile has a Body Mass Index (BMI) that is between 30 and 40. In addition, those patients who have already carried out a nutritional plan to reduce their weight are especially interesting, such as diets or other treatments such as the gastric balloon, but they have not obtained significant results.

Finally, the patient’s goals must also be in tune with the possibilities offered by the Apollo method. In general, all those who wish to lose between 20% and 25% of their current weight are appropriate.

There are, on the other hand, more serious cases where, due to various circumstances, a stomach reduction with classical surgery involves some type of risk or is contraindicated by any other particularity. The most common case is those patients who suffer from morbid obesity and have related health problems.

Although the Apollo Method is a safe alternative and is applicable in a large number of patients, it requires a prior study. A specialized medical team must make an effective diagnosis based on the patient’s medical history.

And you, did you already know the Apollo Method? Would you undergo this stomach reduction without surgery?