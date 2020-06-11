A new match was unveiled last night for the upcoming WWE Backlash 2020 PPV which will be the one that pits Apollo Crews, the current United States champion against Andrade in a title match.

New starting match at WWE Backlash 2020

It looks like Andrade is going to have another chance to win back the United States belt.

The champion of the United States, Apollo Crews, will face the fighter this Sunday at the PPV WWE Backlash 2020. Andrade earned this opportunity after winning a triple threat bout Monday in WWE RAW against Angel Garza and Kevin Owens.

The bout ended with Andrade’s victory making Angel Garza count something that led to the conflict between the two in the backstage and where Zelina Vega finally had to appear to tell them that she had to speak to them.

In this way it has been confirmed the seventh match for the WWE Backlash event next Sunday June 14, 2020.

Updated WWE Backlash 2020 card

These are the confirmed matches for next Sunday’s event

Edge vs. Randy orton

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend against Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will defend against Nia Jax

Universal Champion Braun Strowman will defend against The Miz & John Morrison in a handicap match

Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks will defend against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics in a triple threat bout

United States Champion Apollo Crews will defend against Andrade

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

It is expected that some more combat can be added throughout the week that could well be for the KickOff of the event or for the main show directly.

