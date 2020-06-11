A new match was unveiled last night for the upcoming WWE Backlash 2020 PPV which will be the one that pits Apollo Crews, the current United States champion against Andrade in a title match.
New starting match at WWE Backlash 2020
It looks like Andrade is going to have another chance to win back the United States belt.
The champion of the United States, Apollo Crews, will face the fighter this Sunday at the PPV WWE Backlash 2020. Andrade earned this opportunity after winning a triple threat bout Monday in WWE RAW against Angel Garza and Kevin Owens.
The bout ended with Andrade’s victory making Angel Garza count something that led to the conflict between the two in the backstage and where Zelina Vega finally had to appear to tell them that she had to speak to them.
In this way it has been confirmed the seventh match for the WWE Backlash event next Sunday June 14, 2020.
Updated WWE Backlash 2020 card
These are the confirmed matches for next Sunday’s event
Edge vs. Randy orton
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend against Bobby Lashley
Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will defend against Nia Jax
Universal Champion Braun Strowman will defend against The Miz & John Morrison in a handicap match
Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks will defend against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics in a triple threat bout
United States Champion Apollo Crews will defend against Andrade
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
It is expected that some more combat can be added throughout the week that could well be for the KickOff of the event or for the main show directly.
Everything that happens in WWE Backlash we will tell you in Wrestling planet where we also bring you all the WWE news in Spanish.