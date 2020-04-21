Apollo Crews qualifies for Money In The Bank.

Apollo Crews got the opportunity to participate in the men’s ladder match of WWE Money In The Bank during the last episode of WWE RAW. Crews defeated MVP via pinfall and in this way he managed to earn his place with Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black and Daniel Bryan for the next pay-per-view

How was the match?

The fight begins, Apollo begins the attack, MVP leaves the ring and asks for time. Apollo shoots him down with flying kicks. However MVP knocks down Apollo at the edge of the ring, we are going to commercials !!!!

We returned from the commercials, MVP tries to sleep on Apollo, but Crews knocks him down on the corner. MVP punishes with tremendous clothesline. Count on 2. Apollo strikes back with a spine buster !!!

Apollo continues attacking with a Clothesline and Contralona then a Frog Splash, MVP avoids the Frog Splash. Ballin for Crews but the count only reaches 2.

MVP tries to brag, but Apollo shoots him down with a Military Uprising, followed by two inverted Mortal Jumps. Apollo Crews to top off applies a Power Bomb.

1,2,3.

RESULT: Apollo Crews defeats MVP.

. @ WWEApollo is headed to #MITB! 💰💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/gR5i1u9Qne – WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

