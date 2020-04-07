Apollo Crews officially transferred to WWE RAW. The company unveiled the switch from WWE SmackDown to WWE RAW of the fighter.

Apollo Crews officially transferred to WWE RAW

Last night we could see in WWE RAW a Apollo Crews facing Aleister Black In a match that we could think of as a squash but that became the best match of the night within the Red Mark program.

Although many might doubt where Apollo Crews was from the few times we have seen him fight, the fighter was on the blue mark template for SmackDown, making it rare to see him on RAW. The reason is that Apollo Crews has officially been transferred back to the red mark of RAW and seeing what we saw yesterday, hopefully they give him the opportunity to shine more.

The last times we saw Apollo Crews in the blue brand was teaming up with Shorty G, Although his team would not last long since Shorty G would begin to have his rivalry with Sheamus, a rivalry that has also been lost in time after the whole issue of the coronavirus began.

Now we will have to see how Apollo Crews looks after their good fight last night since could be a good contender for Andrade’s United States title once he recovers from his rib injury that took him away from Wrestlemania 36.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the web about WWE not to miss what happens in the world of Wrestling or any of the wrestlemania news Don’t miss a thing!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.