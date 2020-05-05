Apollo Crews may turn heel very soon

Apollo Crews may be able to do a turn heel very soon. The fighter could return to the red mark of WWE RAW and make this turn, something that was already thought for SmackDown.

Apollo Crews He has been a very important fighter in recent weeks in WWE RAW. At the end Paul Heyman managed to convince Vince McMahon and Apollo Crews is having his chance at the red brand show.

Before changing the roster it was thought that Apollo Crews would have betrayed Shorty G on SmackDown to start a rivalry but before that happened he was transferred to RAW.

Now and despite the injury he had last Monday against Andrade. An injury that is part of the kayfabe and that was already prepared since before since the Money in the Bank fight is recorded, now it is expected that with the return of Apollo he can gain more prominence.

Right now there are two scenarios for Apollo’s future at the red mark and these two scenarios could even come together. The first is that Apollo returns to RAW as babyface and seeks revenge against Andrade for the title of the United States.

The second is that the fighter takes a turn heel and turn to the tough side. For that WWE would have MVP since they believe that Apollo has everything a fighter should have in the ring, but he lacks something main for the company and it is the micro, and that’s where MVP would enter.

