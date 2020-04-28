Apollo Crews is out of the fight for the briefcase in Money In The Bank

WWE has made last-minute changes to the Money in The Bank stellar match

The quintessential Money in The Bank match in which several fighters fight to get to the briefcase will have a last minute change in their ranks. And it is that WWE commented after Monday Night Raw that the fighter Apollo Crews will not be among the fighters who can choose to win the briefcase and redeem it at any time for a year.

“Apollo Crews suffered a knee injury and was unable to continue his United States Championship match against Andrade on Raw. Due to that injury, Crews will no longer be able to compete in the Money in The Bank ladder match on Sunday May 10 “.

The injury occurred during the match against Andrade when he jumped from the third rope and fell on his leg. When the match official saw the injury, the match was over and Andrade retained his United States title.

Apollo was later seen with an ice pack on his leg. Charlie Caruso asked him if this could cause him a loss so that his knee would improve, to which the fighter did not respond and left annoyed.

There are already several participants who are ready for the PPV Money in The Bank. In the next Smackdown Otis and Dolph Ziggler will face each other to see who joins this fight.

