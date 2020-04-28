WWE RAW: Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and Apollo Crews vs Ángel Garza, Andrade and Austin Theory

WWE RAW | The combat begins with several padlocks and keys between Aleister Black and Angel Garza to determine the pace of combat. Get in the ring Andrade and get to dominate over Aleister Black. He punishes him against the corner with all kinds of blows and then proceeds to give the relief to Austin Theory, who enters the ring to apply a headlock to Black as soon as you enter. Theory continues with the padlocks and keys against Black, loads it and then stamps it against the corner. Backdrop suplex of Theory for Black, the account is at 2 and relief for Garza. Garza and Andrade take turns attacking Black and he still can’t get out of trouble. Austin tries again to maneuver the previous movement to hit Black against the cornerback, but Black dodges him, rolls him up and takes control of the fight again. Aleister gives the relief to Mysterio and Theory to Andrade. Mysterio enters the ring with scissors against Andrade and then ends it with a phoenix senton. Sunset flip attempt, but Mysterio surprises Andrade with a roll-up but the count reaches 2. Andrade manages to give the relief to Garza and together with him they try to attack Mysterio, but he again surprises his rivals by taking Andrade out and attacking Garza. However, Garza puts up resistance and pulls Rey out of the ring.

We come back from commercials and see Austin Theory dominate over Mysterio. Relay for Andrade and he attacks Mysterio with several treacherous kicks, continues to place him in the corner, Mysterio tries to defend himself with an enzymatic kick, but fails and finally Andrade continues to punish him. From one moment to the next, Rey tries a moonsault springboard, falls into Andrade’s hands, reverses it, and applies a DDT tornado to Andrade. Relay for Apollo Crews and Austin Theory. Apollo Crews comes in with several clotheslines and multiple hits on the corners for Theory. Garza tries to intervene but takes an Apollo spinebuster. Crews searches for the account, and Andrade interrupts and cancels it. We reached the final stretch of the match where Andrade has taken over, he tries to finish off Apollo Crews with an elbow, but the count is at 2, Crews surprises his rival and finishes him off to reach the count of 3.

RESULT: Apollo Crews, Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio defeat Andrade, Austin Theory and Ángel Garza.

